Beyond rebuilding: The possibilities for solar and wind in Ukraine

Ukraine has been enduring almost daily missile attacks for over three years now, but that hasn’t stopped the country from moving towards a clean energy future.

The Ukraine-Germany Energy Partnership is taking advantage of plentiful wind and sun in Ukraine to boost energy resilience and economic growth with a clean energy focus.

Already, 17 percent of Ukraine's energy is from renewable energy sources, vital for providing reliable heat and electricity to hospitals, schools and kindergartens across the country. Solar and wind don’t just keep the lights on for these vital services amidst the destruction outside; they are showing exactly what is possible when international partners step up and invest in renewable infrastructure.

The European Union has the resources to help Ukraine continue on this path towards a renewable energy reconstruction.

The Ukraine Facility, designed to “aid the country's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation efforts”, promises to provide Ukraine with up to €50bn between 2024 and 2027. As Ukraine rebuilds its cities and broken energy infrastructure, placing renewable energy initiatives at the centre of these efforts will be vital for long-term energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience.

Achieving this, however, requires an effective financing mechanism that supports the development and implementation of these projects, especially considering the ongoing war and the challenges that it brings.

Beyond solidarity, this investment is practical and economically advantageous. Reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports could save the EU around €2.8 trillion by 2050 while at the same time cutting emissions and strengthening Europe’s strategic independence.

Ukraine is already clearly showing signs of this transformation with its ongoing advancements in wind power.

This year, seven large wind farms with a combined capacity of up to 4GW are currently under construction, including the expansion of the Tyligulska wind farm, which is now the largest in the country.

In addition, a €157m financing project from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Black Sea Bank is aimed at developing a wind project in Ukraine, helping reduce dependence on dirty coal and gas.

Solar power in Ukraine is also on the up. The EBRD and Goldbeck Solar are investing in up to 500MW of new solar capacity (Photovoltaic, PV) by 2028, with the first systems already underway. Also, the Resilient Independent Solar Energy (RISE) programme, developed with Ukrainian DTEK and Britain's Octopus Energy, is installing rooftop solar and battery systems in schools, hospitals and businesses.

Decentralised is harder to attack

These decentralised solutions give local communities more control over their energy and, most importantly, keep these vital services running despite the endless onslaught of attacks.

Ukraine needs to move towards a decentralised renewable energy system that is stronger and harder to target.

Large, centralised power plants are vulnerable and much more susceptible to attacks, but it is far more difficult for an aggressor to knock out hundreds of solar rooftops or distributed wind turbines. This is not just about climate or economic benefits; it is now a critical element of national security.

Rebuilding Ukraine’s energy sector with renewables also offers major economic opportunities for European businesses. Companies that choose to invest now can build strong partnerships, gain early access to an emerging market, and help shape Ukraine as the first post-war nation fully rebuilt on clean energy. Early investment in renewables drives jobs and global leadership. If Europe waits, American companies could step in and take the lead, like they have with the critical raw minerals deal.

If Ukraine's post-war reconstruction is done with renewable energy, knock-on effects could create millions of additional jobs in five key sectors: transportation, energy, healthcare, education, and water. Meaning a renewable post-war recovery can fully compensate for the jobs we lost during the war.

Ukraine’s reconstruction can become a model for the world — a country rising from war to become a leader in climate and energy innovation.

By choosing clean energy instead of restoring outdated coal-fired plants, Ukraine can show how to build a modern, resilient, and sustainable system from the ground up. The technologies needed are already cheaper over their lifetimes than fossil fuels. Rebuilding with outdated and dirty energy technologies would be a missed opportunity.

Life in Ukraine cannot just be about surviving the current crisis. The country needs to inspire others by proving that it is possible to emerge from war stronger, with greater energy security and self-reliance. The choices EU and Ukrainian leaders make now will shape Ukraine’s energy system for generations and set an example far beyond Europe’s borders.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is the moment to turn this vision into reality. The EU must match its financial promises with practical support and political commitment. Together, we can transform one of Europe’s gravest crises into a new chapter of hope and a shining beacon of clean energy innovation.





