Ad
euobserver
The AU is still reliant on foreign donors to finance the bulk of its budget. And in a story familiar to EU federalists, major African players such as South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt are reluctant to increase the AU’s powers — for fear of creating a political rival (Photo: African Union Commission)

Analysis

Technocrat beats rabble-rouser - how African Union election borrowed from Brussels

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Talk to African Union officials at their headquarters in Addis Ababa and they will say that they have designs on being like the EU (with whom they will hold a joint summit later this year.)  

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU faces a sanctions dilemma as its central African ally goes rogue
African leaders to agree 'unified vision' on colonial reparations in preparation for EU summit
EU support for new African Medicines Agency picks up pace
The AU is still reliant on foreign donors to finance the bulk of its budget. And in a story familiar to EU federalists, major African players such as South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt are reluctant to increase the AU’s powers — for fear of creating a political rival (Photo: African Union Commission)

Tags

AfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections