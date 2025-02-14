Ad
euobserver
African Union HQ in Addis Ababa. Over 12 million Africans were forcefully abducted by European states and companies between the 16th to the 19th century (Photo: Wikimedia)

African leaders to agree 'unified vision' on colonial reparations in preparation for EU summit

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

African leaders are expected this weekend to set out a detailed plan for EU nations and others to pay reparations for the costs of slavery and colonialism.

The plan will be endorsed by leaders at the annual African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa on 15 and 16 February, which officials say will set out a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Pope's sainthood push for Belgium's last colonial king baffles African leaders
EU faces a sanctions dilemma as its central African ally goes rogue
Meloni prepares for G7 Africa test
Handshake of death: EU embrace of Kagame helping silence dissidents in Belgium
African Union HQ in Addis Ababa. Over 12 million Africans were forcefully abducted by European states and companies between the 16th to the 19th century (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections