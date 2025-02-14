African leaders to agree 'unified vision' on colonial reparations in preparation for EU summit

African leaders are expected this weekend to set out a detailed plan for EU nations and others to pay reparations for the costs of slavery and colonialism.
The plan will be endorsed by leaders at the annual African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa on 15 and 16 February, which officials say will set out a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.