Pope Francis announced in December that he wanted to make Belgium’s former King Baudouin a saint.  (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Pope's sainthood push for Belgium's last colonial king baffles African leaders

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

"[It is] very hard to rationalise anything these days!" Rwandan president Paul Kagame wrote on X last week, commenting on the unlikely campaign by Pope Francis to make Belgium’s former King Baudouin a saint. 

The campaign to beatify King Baudouin appears to rest on the late king’s refusal ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

