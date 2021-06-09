Ad
euobserver
Even before the Black Lives Matter protests, EU-Africa relations had already been shaken by a potent dose of 'Made in China' geopolitics

Column

'Sorry' still the hardest word, as EU steps up courtship of Africa

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Sometimes it takes a little geopolitical competition to acknowledge the sins of the past.

For years, relations between the European Union and African countries ticked along more or less nicely.

The Lomé Convention, and the Cotonou Agreement which followed, focused on the EU's trade and aid relations with 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Related articles

'We call on the EU to appoint a Horn of Africa envoy'
On toppling statues
The Green 'gaslighting' of Africa
Europe & Africa - rebuilding the future
Even before the Black Lives Matter protests, EU-Africa relations had already been shaken by a potent dose of 'Made in China' geopolitics

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections