Ad
euobserver
EU and African Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels next Wednesday — ahead of a summit in Africa later this year (Photo: European Commission)

Africa a ‘geopolitical priority,’ but EU-AU talks aim low

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Expectations are modest ahead of a foreign ministers meeting between the EU and African Union in Brussels next Wednesday (21 May) — with the draft agenda suggesting that no new policy offers will be on the table. 

Diplomats have briefed that they are not expecting any major announcements on Wednesday, an...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Murder inside a French mosque: not an outlier, the inevitable result of Islamophobia
New wine in old bottles? EU pushing old trade deals on Africa before summit
EU urged to call out Ugandan attacks on opposition leaders
Green dreams: The cost of EU’s hydrogen gamble in Namibia
Kenya vows to slash digital taxes at EU business summit
How the EU and Africa can partner to overhaul global finance
EU and African Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels next Wednesday — ahead of a summit in Africa later this year (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections