Green dreams: The cost of EU’s hydrogen gamble in Namibia

“Notice something special?,” marine-ecologist Jean-Paul Roux says when driving across the rocky Lüderitz peninsula in his jeep. African penguins and Cape fur seals lie on a sandbar in the ocean, Heaviside’s dolphins leap up from the water, tiny Damara terns flutter around their parents, flamingos are relaxing on one leg. “The interplay of coast, ocean and desert makes this one of the most unique areas in the world,” says Roux. ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Daphné Dupont-Nivet is an investigative journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on climate, environment and the energy transition. She is affiliated with investigative journalism platform Investico and is co-presenter of the climate TV programme Wat Houdt Ons Tegen?.
Daphné Dupont-Nivet is an investigative journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on climate, environment and the energy transition. She is affiliated with investigative journalism platform Investico and is co-presenter of the climate TV programme Wat Houdt Ons Tegen?.