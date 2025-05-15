Ad
euobserver
Lüderitz, a town in the south of Namibia encased by the Tsau Khaub national park, is designated for green hydrogen production (Photo: Julia Runge )

Investigation

Green dreams: The cost of EU’s hydrogen gamble in Namibia

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Daphné Dupont-Nivet, Amsterdam,

“Notice something special?,” marine-ecologist Jean-Paul Roux says when driving across the rocky Lüderitz peninsula in his jeep. African penguins and Cape fur seals lie on a sandbar in the ocean, Heaviside’s dolphins leap up from the water, tiny Damara terns flutter around their parents, flamingos are relaxing on one leg. “The interplay of coast, ocean and desert makes this one of the most unique areas in the world,” says Roux. ...

Author Bio

Daphné Dupont-Nivet is an investigative journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on climate, environment and the energy transition. She is affiliated with investigative journalism platform Investico and is co-presenter of the climate TV programme Wat Houdt Ons Tegen?.



