Green dreams: The cost of EU’s hydrogen gamble in Namibia

“Notice something special?,” marine-ecologist Jean-Paul Roux says when driving across the rocky Lüderitz peninsula in his jeep. African penguins and Cape fur seals lie on a sandbar in the ocean, Heaviside’s dolphins leap up from the water, tiny Damara terns flutter around their parents, flamingos are relaxing on one leg. “The interplay of coast, ocean and desert makes this one of the most unique areas in the world,” says Roux. ...