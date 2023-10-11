The greenwashing scam behind EU's 'grey' hydrogen

Among the key corporate players behind the lavish campaign for EU hydrogen expansion are fossil fuel majors Shell, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, as well as agrochemical giant Yara — the biggest buyer of fossil gas in Europe.

These companies have spent the last years using their undue influence in EU institutions to tout hydrogen as the silver-bullet climate solution.

The reality, however, is a well-funded, highly orchestrated greenwashing scam. Some 99 percent of hydrogen produc...