Ad
euobserver
Hydrogen presents an escape hatch for the most climate-damaging industries to continue to drill for fossil fuels (Photo: Wikimedia)

The greenwashing scam behind EU's 'grey' hydrogen

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Inga Davis, Brussels,

Among the key corporate players behind the lavish campaign for EU hydrogen expansion are fossil fuel majors Shell, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, as well as agrochemical giant Yara — the biggest buyer of fossil gas in Europe.

These companies have spent the last years using their undue influence in EU institutions to tout hydrogen as the silver-bullet climate solution.

The reality, however, is a well-funded, highly orchestrated greenwashing scam. Some 99 percent of hydrogen produc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Inga Davis is an activist with the anti-fossil fuel collective WeSmellGas.

Related articles

Russian liquid gas sales to EU jump despite war
The EU gas cap: will the bottle ever be 'uncorked'?
Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick
How Poland and Romania are using €4bn in EU funds for gas
Hydrogen presents an escape hatch for the most climate-damaging industries to continue to drill for fossil fuels (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Inga Davis is an activist with the anti-fossil fuel collective WeSmellGas.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections