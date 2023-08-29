AI will destroy more female jobs than male, study finds

The latest wave of generative AI is more likely to augment jobs than destroy them, according to a new study by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Most jobs will only be partially exposed to the automation generated by technologies such as ChatGPT, so it is more likely that they will be complemented by automation — rather than replaced entirely.
The impact of these technolo...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
