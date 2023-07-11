Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?

What would you think if you were told that all young people in your country would receive a one-off public payment of €20,000 at the start of their adult lives?

For Spanish citizens going to the polls on 23 July, this radical electoral proposal from the leftwing Sumar party has caused a stir — and at least prompted debate.

This policy is known as a 'universal inheritance' and can take different forms depending on whether it is conditional or not, at what age it is granted and how...