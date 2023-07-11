Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?

What would you think if you were told that all young people in your country would receive a one-off public payment of €20,000 at the start of their adult lives?
For Spanish citizens going to the polls on 23 July, this radical electoral proposal from the leftwing Sumar party has caused a stir — and at least prompted debate.
This policy is known as a 'universal inheritance' and can take different forms depending on whether it is conditional or not, at what age it is granted and how...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
