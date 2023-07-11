Ad
euobserver
Sumar party leader Yolanda Díaz. The leftwing party's plan is to offer €20,000 to all 23-year-olds (Photo: Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa)

Analysis

Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

What would you think if you were told that all young people in your country would receive a one-off public payment of €20,000 at the start of their adult lives?

For Spanish citizens going to the polls on 23 July, this radical electoral proposal from the leftwing Sumar party has caused a stir — and at least prompted debate.

This policy is known as a 'universal inheritance' and can take different forms depending on whether it is conditional or not, at what age it is granted and how...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

EU minimum income schemes leaving young people behind
What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment
Von der Leyen has 'confidence' in Spain — despite far-right election fears
Far right in Italy and Spain target rainbow families and flags
Sumar party leader Yolanda Díaz. The leftwing party's plan is to offer €20,000 to all 23-year-olds (Photo: Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa)

Tags

Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections