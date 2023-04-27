EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows

Russia is gaining power in the Central African Republic (CAR) as the EU pulls out, amid similar developments in neighbouring Sudan.

"The influence of the Prigozhin network connected to WG [Wagner Group] is increasing in the security sector and beyond," the EU foreign service said in a CAR "strategic review" dated 24 April.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch who controls Wagner Group (WG), a mercenary force active in several Afri...