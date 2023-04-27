Ad
'Wagner Group is also training the FACA [the Central African Republic's army], including units already trained and certified by EUTM RCA [an EU training mission],' the report warned (Photo: un.org)

EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is gaining power in the Central African Republic (CAR) as the EU pulls out, amid similar developments in neighbouring Sudan.

"The influence of the Prigozhin network connected to WG [Wagner Group] is increasing in the security sector and beyond," the EU foreign service said in a CAR "strategic review" dated 24 April.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch who controls Wagner Group (WG), a mercenary force active in several Afri...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

Andrew Rettman

