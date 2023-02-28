Does Germany's politics need a new business model?

Last July, Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institute said that "Germany outsourced its security to the US, its export-led growth to China, and its energy needs to Russia."
Six months later, the last part of the sentence is no longer true.
Germany has stopped importing Russian energy. The dependency has been broken, alb...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.