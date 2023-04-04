The EU-Russia winter energy war wasn't won — it was a stalemate

Let us begin with the good news. The EU managed to weather the biggest energy crisis in its history and restore stability within the energy market. As winter thaws, European leaders are breathing a collective sigh of relief after a protracted period of natural gas shortages, emergency energy shipments and astronomical energy costs.
There is a sense of cautious optimism as natural gas prices in Europe have continuously fall...
Dimitar Lilkov is a senior research officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the think-tank of the European Peoples' Party.
