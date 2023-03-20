EU summit zooms in on global roles This WEEK

EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday and Friday (23-24 March) in Brussels for their regular March summit.

Competitiveness is expected be on the top of their agenda after the EU Commission rolled out last week a series of proposals to boost the bloc's capacity in green tech.

The EU seeks to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of its economies.

At the summit, they are also set to discuss migration, which...