Ad
euobserver
EU leaders are seeking to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of their economies (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU summit zooms in on global roles This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday and Friday (23-24 March) in Brussels for their regular March summit.

Competitiveness is expected be on the top of their agenda after the EU Commission rolled out last week a series of proposals to boost the bloc's capacity in green tech.

The EU seeks to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of its economies.

At the summit, they are also set to discuss migration, which...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Europeans can live with longer war if Ukraine wins, report finds
EU launches critical raw materials act
'The race is on', EU Commission warns on green tech
What China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU
EU leaders are seeking to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of their economies (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections