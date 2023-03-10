Ad
euobserver
The Buryats, Kalmycks, Tuvans and other marginalised minorities have been used as cannon fodder (Photo: Wikimedia)

Squeezed between China and Russia, Mongolia backs Ukraine

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Elbegdorj Tsakhia, Ulaanbaatar/Stanford,

As a democratically-elected president, I have a firm conviction in the cause of freedom, and in the power of the people, united as one, to defend it when under attack. This cause, and this faith, are now being tested on the blood-stained soil of Ukraine in a way we have not seen in many decades.

As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second year, the world's democracies must rally with even greater resolve to ensure that freedom is non-negotiable. The allied nations must give Ukraine the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Elbegdorj Tsakhia is the former prime minister and president of Mongolia, and a member of The Elders, a group of former global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela. Tsakhia is currently the Bernard and Susan Liautaud visiting fellow at Stanford University.

Related articles

How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media
EU leaders to bless joint-ammunition buying for Ukraine
For Ukrainian journalists, the biggest challenge is yet to come
The unheralded success story of Ukraine's cyber-defences
The Buryats, Kalmycks, Tuvans and other marginalised minorities have been used as cannon fodder (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Elbegdorj Tsakhia is the former prime minister and president of Mongolia, and a member of The Elders, a group of former global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela. Tsakhia is currently the Bernard and Susan Liautaud visiting fellow at Stanford University.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections