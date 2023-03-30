Police violence in rural French water demos sparks protests

French protestors are set to gather across the country on Thursday evening (30 March) to demonstrate against escalating police violence in a dispute over agricultural reservoirs, particularly a bloody clash last week in Sainte-Soline.
On Saturday, 25,000 people assembled in the rural town in the Deux-Sèvres department in southwest France to protest against the construction of the water reservoirs, which protestors say amounts to the 'privatisation of water.'
Photographer Joanie ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
