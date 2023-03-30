Police violence in rural French water demos sparks protests

French protestors are set to gather across the country on Thursday evening (30 March) to demonstrate against escalating police violence in a dispute over agricultural reservoirs, particularly a bloody clash last week in Sainte-Soline.

On Saturday, 25,000 people assembled in the rural town in the Deux-Sèvres department in southwest France to protest against the construction of the water reservoirs, which protestors say amounts to the 'privatisation of water.'

Photographer Joanie ...