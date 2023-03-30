Ad
euobserver
Drone shot of the violence in Sainte-Soline, France (Photo: Joanie Lemercier)

Police violence in rural French water demos sparks protests

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

French protestors are set to gather across the country on Thursday evening (30 March) to demonstrate against escalating police violence in a dispute over agricultural reservoirs, particularly a bloody clash last week in Sainte-Soline.

On Saturday, 25,000 people assembled in the rural town in the Deux-Sèvres department in southwest France to protest against the construction of the water reservoirs, which protestors say amounts to the 'privatisation of water.'

