EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules

The European Commission wants to promote talks on possible new international maritime rules on sea-rescues for charity boats.
On Monday (21 November), it told reporters discussions are needed with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN agency that regulates shipping.
"We have no concrete proposal and it's not really the role of the commission to have that either," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, told reporters.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
