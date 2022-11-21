Ad
Johansson: 'This current challenge was not thought of when maritime law was first agreed. There is a need for more cooperation between member states, flag states and coastal states and other relevant actors' (Photo: European Union, 2022)

EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to promote talks on possible new international maritime rules on sea-rescues for charity boats.

On Monday (21 November), it told reporters discussions are needed with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN agency that regulates shipping.

"We have no concrete proposal and it's not really the role of the commission to have that either," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, told reporters.

Yet a

