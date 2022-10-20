Ad
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is drawing new dividing lines around the world (Photo: Lynsey Addario)

EU and 10 Asian states pulling together against Russia and China

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is aiming to pull 10 south-east Asian states into the Western camp on Russia and China when they meet for their first-ever summit in Brussels on 14 December.

"We strongly condemn Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law and call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally cease its military invasion and withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine," EU and ASEAN leaders plan to say in a joint declaration.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

