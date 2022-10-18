France and Germany seek EU ban on killing male chicks

Nine EU countries are pushing for a Europe-wide ban to the systematic extermination of male chicks in farms.

"In the European Union alone, each year, hundreds of millions male chicks from laying hen hatcheries are disposed of after hatching, due to a lack of economic value," the group, led by France and Germany, said in a memo circulated earlier this week in the EU Council in Brussels.

"This practice of killing newly born chicks does not meet the expectations of European consumers...