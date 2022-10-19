Polarising opinion: is optimism about polarisation in Europe warranted?

Many people are concerned about the growing polarisation of society. Between left and right, between 'woke' activists and conservatives, between city dwellers and country folk, or cosmopolitans and nativists. Some fear the divides keep on growing.

But is it really that bad? Three recent academic studies suggest that all is not yet lost. Better even, they see plenty of reasons for optimism.

Conspiracies on the decline

The first study focuses on popular belief in cons...