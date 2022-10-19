Polarising opinion: is optimism about polarisation in Europe warranted?

Many people are concerned about the growing polarisation of society. Between left and right, between 'woke' activists and conservatives, between city dwellers and country folk, or cosmopolitans and nativists. Some fear the divides keep on growing.
But is it really that bad? Three recent academic studies suggest that all is not yet lost. Better even, they see plenty of reasons for optimism.
The first study focuses on popular belief in cons...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.