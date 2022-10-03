EU wants probe into alleged war crimes by Azerbaijan

The EU is demanding a probe into possible war crimes following a video of people dressed in Azerbaijani uniforms executing Armenian prisoners of war.

Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy branch, told reporters on Monday (3 October) that the video, if proven authentic, "show acts of war crimes and clear violation of international law."

But he also said it is up to Azerbaijan to carry out the probe, noting that the EU does not have any investigative powers.