An estimated 6,000 people died during the six-week war in 2020 (Photo: nkrmil.am)

EU wants probe into alleged war crimes by Azerbaijan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is demanding a probe into possible war crimes following a video of people dressed in Azerbaijani uniforms executing Armenian prisoners of war.

Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy branch, told reporters on Monday (3 October) that the video, if proven authentic, "show acts of war crimes and clear violation of international law."

But he also said it is up to Azerbaijan to carry out the probe, noting that the EU does not have any investigative powers.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

