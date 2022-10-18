'Slap in the face': European Parliament refuses to endorse Frontex budget

The European Parliament refused to endorse the EU's border police Frontex, following numerous reports of abuse under its previous leadership.
The vote in Strasbourg on Tuesday (18 October) hones in on the Warsaw-based agency's budget in 2020 in a procedure known as a discharge.
MEPs voted against granting discharge, sending a political signal that they are unhappy about how the agency uses public money to patrol the EU's external borders and that it needs to implement further face...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
