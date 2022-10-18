Gas market reforms risk locking EU into a permanent energy crisis

Since Putin invaded Ukraine and began cutting off the gas supply to Europe, the European Commission has taken the logical step of updating Europe's energy policies to reflect the new reality — with one striking exception, which threatens to keep the bloc dependent on gas and energy prices sky-high.
Next Tuesday (25 October), national energy ministers must take the opportunity to fix the situation.
Europe will never use gas in the same way again, but it is planning as though it can...
Tara Connolly is senior gas campaigner at Global Witness, an international NGO challenging abuses of power to protect human rights and secure the future of our planet.
