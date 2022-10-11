Ad
euobserver
In Kyiv two things became clearer to me: first, most Ukrainians truly see the conflict as a war of survival for their nation

Column

What I learned in Kyiv: any 'political solution' will be brutal

Ukraine
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin/Kyiv,

"I wake up every morning, thinking this may be my last day. I have never lived like this", a young woman in Kyiv told me 10 days ago, when I visited the city. It seemed calm, and life was normal. But this week the missiles came back.

There is no normalcy. War is an all-consuming experience. Every Ukrainian is involved in it in one way or another: Fighting, helping, caring, worrying, crying.

In Kyiv two things became clearer to me: first, most Ukrainians truly see the conflict as...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Is it goodbye to 'pacifist' Germany?
How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks
The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth is back
In Kyiv two things became clearer to me: first, most Ukrainians truly see the conflict as a war of survival for their nation

Tags

UkraineOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections