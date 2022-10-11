What I learned in Kyiv: any 'political solution' will be brutal

"I wake up every morning, thinking this may be my last day. I have never lived like this", a young woman in Kyiv told me 10 days ago, when I visited the city. It seemed calm, and life was normal. But this week the missiles came back.

There is no normalcy. War is an all-consuming experience. Every Ukrainian is involved in it in one way or another: Fighting, helping, caring, worrying, crying.

In Kyiv two things became clearer to me: first, most Ukrainians truly see the conflict as...