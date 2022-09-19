EU seeks crisis powers to take control over supply chains

The European Commission would be able to intervene in markets and ask European companies to prioritise some orders over others during emergencies, under a new instrument unveiled on Monday (19 September).

The so-called Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI) aims to avoid shortages, supply-chain disruptions and hoarding similar to those seen during the Covid-19 pandemic — when various EU member states introduced unilateral measures to secure masks, gloves or testing materials.

...