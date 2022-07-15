Ad
The ambassador, Ranieri Sabatucci, risked inflaming persecution of unionists, said the Industrial Workers' Federation of Myanmar, in a letter (Photo: Radek Kucharski)

EU diplomat in Myanmar accused of endangering activists' lives

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU ambassador in Myanmar is putting trade unionists' lives at risk by publicly "denigrating" them, they say. Western activists agree. Brussels says: "No".

The ambassador, 62-year old Italian Ranieri Sabatucci, who is a career EU official, risked inflaming persecution of unionists by "openly undermining the credibility" of groups such as Confederation of Trade Unions Myanmar and the Industrial Workers' Federation of Myanmar (IWFM), the IWFM's president Khaing Zar Aung said in a lett...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

