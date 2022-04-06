War puts Russian ties with EU radical parties on the spot

The war in Ukraine has turned attention to the long-standing ties between some European political parties and the Russian government.

"This is the right time to reflect on whether we have not been too naive vis-à-vis [Russian president Vladimir] Putin and the Russian regime. I believe we have been naive," the EU commissioner for transparency and values Věra Jourová told MEPs on Wednesday (6 April) during the plenary debate.

The Kremlin, Jourová said, has been preparing the ground...