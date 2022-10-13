Belarus opposition to MEPs: ‘Peace in Europe starts with free Belarus’

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told MEPs on Thursday (13 October) that a free Belarus is one of the best security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

"A free Belarus will be the strongest possible sanction against [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's terror," she told the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

"The best support for a free Ukraine will be a 1,000km protective border with a liberated Belarus, no longer with a Russian colony," the oppos...