euobserver
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya argued to MEPs not to forget about Belarus (Photo: European Parliament)

Belarus opposition to MEPs: ‘Peace in Europe starts with free Belarus’

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told MEPs on Thursday (13 October) that a free Belarus is one of the best security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

"A free Belarus will be the strongest possible sanction against [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's terror," she told the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

"The best support for a free Ukraine will be a 1,000km protective border with a liberated Belarus, no longer with a Russian colony," the oppos...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

