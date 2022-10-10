Ad
Austrian environment minister Leonore Gewessler: 'There must be no greenwashing programme for investments in nuclear power and fossil gas' (Photo: European Union)

Austria sues EU commission over labelling gas and nuclear 'green'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Austria said on Monday (10 October) that it is seeking help from EU allies in its legal battle against the European Commission for labelling nuclear and gas as 'green' in the EU sustainable investment rules, the so-called EU taxonomy.

It follows its formal legal challenge announced on Friday.

"We're in talks with other EU governments who could join us as supporting parties in the proceedings," Austrian environment minister Leonore Gewessler told a press conference on Monday.

