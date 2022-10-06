The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans

Despite droughts, floods, heatwaves and crop failure, the oil and gas industry is using sleight of hand to keep fossil fuels flowing.

A key example is the way the industry has influenced the European Commission's plans to certify "carbon removals", a proposal due to be presented on 30 November.

Fossil-fuel giants' backing of the commission's plans for CO2 removals is based on the idea that we can keep extracting and burning foss...