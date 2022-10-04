MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

MEPs criticised the EU Commission on Tuesday (4 October) for what they see as giving Hungary's government an easy way out of the unprecedented mechanism which freezes billions of euros of EU funds — just as Hungary adopted key laws to unlock those subsidies.

The commission hinted it could give more time to Hungary to prove it has implemented efficient anti-corruption measures in its long-running rule-of-law row with the executive.

"Hungary made important commitments in the right d...