euobserver
Hilda Flavia Nakabuye is the founder of Uganda's Fridays for Future movement (Photo: Fridays for Future)

Ugandan activist Hilda Nakabuye warns over climate inaction

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

When Hilda Flavia Nakabuye was a little girl, her family and other farming communities earned their living through agriculture in Masaka, southern Uganda.\n \nEventually, the rainy seasons became unpredictable, and heatwaves became more extreme and frequent, destroying crop fields and drying up streams and other water resources. The poor harvests at her family's farmland made it very difficult for her parents to earn enough money to pay her tuition fees.\n \nAfter climate change forced her to...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

