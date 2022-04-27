Ugandan activist Hilda Nakabuye warns over climate inaction

When Hilda Flavia Nakabuye was a little girl, her family and other farming communities earned their living through agriculture in Masaka, southern Uganda.



Eventually, the rainy seasons became unpredictable, and heatwaves became more extreme and frequent, destroying crop fields and drying up streams and other water resources. The poor harvests at her family's farmland made it very difficult for her parents to earn enough money to pay her tuition fees.



After climate change forced her to...