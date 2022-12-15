Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday (15 December) promised to unveil "wide-ranging reform package" in January after the assembly's worst corruption scandal in decades.

Metsola said the plans include strengthening whistleblower protection, a ban on all unofficial parliamentary friendship groups (groups of MEPs discussing relations with non-EU countries), a review of enforcement of code of conduct rules for MEPs, and new rules on how to interact with officials from n...