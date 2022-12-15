Ad
euobserver
Parliament president Roberta Metsola pledged that there will be "no sweeping under the rug" (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday (15 December) promised to unveil "wide-ranging reform package" in January after the assembly's worst corruption scandal in decades.

Metsola said the plans include strengthening whistleblower protection, a ban on all unofficial parliamentary friendship groups (groups of MEPs discussing relations with non-EU countries), a review of enforcement of code of conduct rules for MEPs, and new rules on how to interact with officials from n...

Rule of Law EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Parliament president Roberta Metsola pledged that there will be "no sweeping under the rug" (Photo: Council of the European Union)

euobserver

