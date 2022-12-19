EU regulators have a bigger bird to fry than Twitter. It's TikTok

Twitter Inc. seems a shambles lately. From the negligent layoffs of key personnel to the amateurish implementation of the Twitter Blue subscription, the platform has given a nervous strain to users and investors alike.

Elon Musk's tweet barrages have also raised eyebrows, even though they must be seen as what they are — intentional click generators which amplify engagement on the platform.

Musk's attention-seeking bravado has certainly caught the eye of high-level EU executive...