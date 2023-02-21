The rotten truth behind Menton, 'the pearl of France'

Just nine kilometres away from the Italian coastal town of Ventimiglia, stands a sign announcing the start of the first French town after the border: "Menton, the Pearl of France, is Happy to Welcome You".

Ironically, this pearl of France is one of the least welcoming places for migrants crossing Europe.

Just a few metres away from that sign, one finds the office of French Border Police (PAF). According to observations carried out by the CAFI (the French Coordination for Border A...