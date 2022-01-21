Ad
Protests in Poland in 2020. The EU does not have a say over sexual and reproductive rights (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

MEPs urge inclusion of abortion rights in EU charter

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have pushed to include the right to legal and safe abortion into the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, a day after French president Emmanuel Macron pledged to open such a debate in the EU Council.

"Women should not be forced to have children," the Spanish leader of the socialist group, Iratxe García Pérez, said on Thursday (20 January) during a plenary debate.

"An abortion prohibition does not mean that more children are born, it means more women die," she added.

The W...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

