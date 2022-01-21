MEPs urge inclusion of abortion rights in EU charter

MEPs have pushed to include the right to legal and safe abortion into the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, a day after French president Emmanuel Macron pledged to open such a debate in the EU Council.

"Women should not be forced to have children," the Spanish leader of the socialist group, Iratxe García Pérez, said on Thursday (20 January) during a plenary debate.

"An abortion prohibition does not mean that more children are born, it means more women die," she added.

The W...