euobserver
Bobi Wine has urged the EU to address multiple human rights violations including the arrest and torture of his bodyguard

EU urged to call out Ugandan attacks on opposition leaders

Africa
by Benjamin Fox,

Uganda’s main opposition leader Bobi Wine has urged the EU to address multiple human rights violations including the arrest and torture of leading opposition figures by the government. 

Robert Kyaluganyi, aka Bobi Wine, who leads the National Unity Party, held meetings with EU officials in Kampala led by...

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The EU's insipid response to Uganda's death penalty for gays
Uganda's Museveni: EU trying to 'control the world politically'
