Uganda's Museveni: EU trying to 'control the world politically'

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni has accused the EU of "trying to control the world politically" as the bloc unveiled €200m in support for the East African country's businesses.

Speaking at the EU-Uganda business forum in Kampala on 7 March, the Ugandan president claimed that the EU was guilty of seeking "to mix politics with business".

That remark was viewed as a reference to some of the EU's Green Deal policies, including the Car...