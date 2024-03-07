Ad
'There is no way you can control the world politically," Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni told EU diplomats and business representatives (Photo: UK Foreign Office)

Uganda's Museveni: EU trying to 'control the world politically'

by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni has accused the EU of "trying to control the world politically" as the bloc unveiled €200m in support for the East African country's businesses.

Speaking at the EU-Uganda business forum in Kampala on 7 March, the Ugandan president claimed that the EU was guilty of seeking "to mix politics with business".

That remark was viewed as a reference to some of the EU's Green Deal policies, including the Car...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

