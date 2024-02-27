Amazon lobbyists banned from EU Parliament

Amazon lobbyists are to be banned from the European Parliament until further notice, after an internal body unanimously decided to withdraw their badges on Tuesday (27 February), EUobserver has learned.
Last Wednesday, the group leaders of the Socialists & Democrats, Greens, Left, and Renew Europe joined forces to push for the ban, although it was up to the Quaestors — an internal body responsible for administrative and financial matt...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
