Friday

23rd Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Digital

How Amazon lobbyists could be banned from EU Parliament

  • Amazon has spent at least €18.8 million lobbying the EU institutions since 2013, according to LobbyFacts (Photo: Alexis Haulot/EP)

By

Listen to article

Amazon's lobbyists in Brussels could be banned from entering the European Parliament after a majority of political groups backed a call to withdraw their badges at an internal meeting on Wednesday afternoon (21 February).

During Wednesday's conference of presidents, the Socialists & Democrats, Greens, Left and Renew Europe group leaders joined forces to push for Amazon's badges to be withdrawn, EUobserver has been told.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Amazon has failed to cooperate with MEPs three separate times since 2021 (Photo: Unsplash)

It is now up to the so-called quaestors — an internal body responsible for administrative and financial matters concerning EU lawmakers — to examine the case and decide whether the rules of procedure allow the petition to ban Amazon lobbyists from the EU institution.

What the political leaders of the groups decided on Wednesday is to give guidance to the quaestors, to follow the request to remove Amazon's parliamentary badges.

There was no vote, but a broad majority emerged in favour, despite reservations from the centre-right European People's Party, the rightwing European Conservatives & Reformists (ECR) and the hard-right Identity and Democracy (ID) groups against supporting the request — although EPP and ECR MEPs in the employment committee did.

"We have now moved one important step forward," the left-wing MEP Nikolaj Villumsen said. "This is basically a question of whether we in the EU parliament take our role and institution seriously or not".

The recommendation follows a meeting of the employment committee on 5 February, when MEPs decided to take action against the US online giant for failing to cooperate with them on three separate occasions since 2021.

"This is an important political sign that Amazon has crossed a line," said Bram Vranken, from Corporate Europe Observatory. "Amazon's history of refusing democratic oversight of its harmful and exploitative practices should not be tolerated".

The quaestors are meeting next Tuesday (27 February), although that does not mean a decision can be expected then, a parliament spokesperson told EUobserver.

If successful, it would not be the first time that parliament has banned lobbyists from its premises.

In 2017, the conference of presidents barred Monsanto lobbyists from entering the parliament after the US pesticide company refused a request from the agriculture and environment committees to attend a discussion on glyphosate.

MEPs cannot force companies to attend hearings or questioning — but they can ask for the right to enter parliament's premises to be withdrawn.

Under the parliament's rules of procedure, companies on the transparency register with a long-term access badge have to comply with a number of duties, such as respecting the code of conduct.

Rule 123 states that the secretary general of the parliament, with the approval of the quaestors, shall withdraw or deactivate a badge if its holder has infringed the code of conduct or one of the obligations listed, "or has refused, without offering sufficient justification, to comply with a formal summons to attend a hearing or a committee meeting or to cooperate with a committee of inquiry".

How a no-show snowballed

Amazon's non-cooperation dates back to May 2021, MEPs argue, when the tech giant first refused to attend a parliamentary hearing over concerns about its working conditions.

Two years later, in December 2023, MEPs attempted to schedule a visit to some of the company's warehouses in Germany and Poland following allegations of poor working conditions, but to no avail.

In January 2024, the employment committee organised a hearing on the same issue with workers' representatives from Germany and Poland, and again Amazon declined the invitation.

The snub infuriated MEPs, who called on the committee chair to write to president Roberta Metsola and take measures against the retailer.

The letter was soon backed by another, dated 12 February, in which 30 civil society organisations and trade unions said: "Considering the size of Amazon in Europe and the resources and presence it has, this is a wilful obstruction of democratic scrutiny of the company's activities".

According to LobbyFacts, Amazon has spent at least €18.8 million lobbying the EU institutions in 10 years and employs 14 lobbyists with access to the parliament's building.

Amazon has declined EUobserver's request for comment.

Site Section

  1. Digital

Related stories

  1. Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions
  2. Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'
  3. EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal
  4. Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels
Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions

Amazon refused to participate in an EU parliamentary hearing on working conditions in its warehouses, prompting criticism from MEPs. The hearing came the same day Amazon received a €32m fine over an "overly intrusive" surveillance system in France.

Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'

On one of its most profitable retail days of the year, Black Friday, online giant Amazon faces a wave of protests and demonstrations in more than 30 countries demanding better wages, fair tax payments and greater accountability for the planet.

EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal

The European Commission declined to comment on the latest tax scandal revelation, where Amazon managed to pay no corporate sales tax in Europe - despite declaring €44bn in sales income.

Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

Tech companies have increased their lobbying power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, up more than 16 percent since 2021, according to a report from NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyFacts.

EU deal on new gig-workers rules unlikely before June elections

Another provisional agreement on improving working conditions for platform workers fall apart on Friday, as four member states decided not to support it — making the chances of a directive before the June European elections unlikely.

EU agrees less ambitious rules on platform work

A new provisional agreement on the platform workers directive has been reached — but what has changed from the previous deal, and how will it affect the expected reclassification of 5.5 million platform workers as "employees"?

Opinion

The AI Act — a breach of EU fundamental rights charter?

"I hope MEPs will not approve the AI Act in its current text," warns a senior EU civil servant, writing anonymously. The normalisation of arbitrary 'algorithmic' intrusions on our inner life provides a legacy of disregard for human dignity.

Opinion

Why are German armed forces spying on domestic citizens?

It is not widely-known that the German armed forces carry out reconnaissance activities. Despite involving around 7,000 personnel, the German government does not consider the Bundeswehr is running an intelligence service, thus there is barely any control or legal oversight.

Latest News

  1. Energy and minerals disputes overshadow new EU-ACP pact
  2. Germany speeds up Georgia and Morocco asylum returns
  3. How Amazon lobbyists could be banned from EU Parliament
  4. Blackmailing the Global South on EU carbon border tax won't work
  5. EU auditors: rule-of-law budget protections only partial success
  6. EU's €723bn Covid recovery fund saw growth, but doubts remain
  7. Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR
  8. Russian oligarchs failed to get off EU blacklist

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us