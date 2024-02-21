Ad
The centre-right European People's Party will officially nominate Ursula von der Leyen as its lead candidate for the European elections at its congress next month (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Launching her official campaign for a second mandate at the helm of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has rejected collaboration with extremist parties while leaving the door open to working with rightwing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group — which is projected to achieve big wins in June.

When asked whether she would be willing to work with the ECR, von der Leyen said that she would with any group that...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

