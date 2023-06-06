Migration commissioner: Greek pushback film 'clear deportation'

EU migration commissioner Ylva Johansson says video evidence published by the New York Times of asylum seekers, including a six-month old baby, being set adrift on a raft by Greek authorities "seems to be clear deportation."
The comments, made on Monday (5 June) to MEPs in the civil liberties committee, came amid the growing outrage over the lack of accountability of illegal pushbacks of migran...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
