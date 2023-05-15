An open manifesto for a post-growth EU

As political leaders gather for a second conference at the European Parliament on how to move "beyond growth", we, the undersigned academics and civil society organisations, see the geopolitical crisis as an opportunity to disengage from the socially and ecologically harmful growth competition and instead embrace a wellbeing cooperation.
There is no empirical basis indicating that it is possible to globally and sufficiently deco...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Timothée Parrique is the author of The Political Economy of Degrowth and a researcher at the School of Economics and Management of Lund University. Kate Raworth is the author of Doughnut Economics and senior associate at the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University and professor of practice at Amsterdam University. Vincent Liegey is the co-author of Exploring Degrowth, a Critical Guide and an engineer & coordinator of Cargonomia, a degrowth research & experimentation cooperative in Budapest.
A full list of 400 signatories can be viewed here.
Timothée Parrique is the author of The Political Economy of Degrowth and a researcher at the School of Economics and Management of Lund University. Kate Raworth is the author of Doughnut Economics and senior associate at the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University and professor of practice at Amsterdam University. Vincent Liegey is the co-author of Exploring Degrowth, a Critical Guide and an engineer & coordinator of Cargonomia, a degrowth research & experimentation cooperative in Budapest.
A full list of 400 signatories can be viewed here.