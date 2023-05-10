Wednesday

10th May 2023

  1. Themed Weeks
  2. Growth Week

It's Growth Week

By

Listen to article

"Fuck GDP" read a banner held up by activists at the recent Brussels Economic Forum, a normally quite mundane affair described as the "flagship annual economic event of the European Commission."

The message, although crassly put, was clear. The activists were protesting against what has been the main measure of prosperity, the Gross Domestic Product; the sum of all goods and services sold by an economy in a given period.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In common understanding, the dogma with GDP has been, GDP goes up is good, GDP goes down is bad. Slowly, it seems though that this dogmatic approach to measuring good or bad is being questioned.

As Philippe Lambert, one of the main organisers of the Beyond Growth conference taking place in Brussels next week, told James Kanter of the EU Scream podcast, "If you consider that the goal of the economy is to maximize and concentrate the income and the wealth in fewer and fewer hands down, it works perfectly fine," Lambert said.

But if you want a more broad measure, it doesn't. And this is obviously because what GDP obviously does not take into account is human wellbeing or ecological damage resulting from its growth. Or the even simpler fact that we live on a planet with finite resources while expecting infinite growth.

In the past decade or so, this understanding has slowly been trickling through to policy makers, especially on the left and for the greens.

GDP, while concretely measurable, is not an indicator free from morality. Ignoring consequences of optimising for a single variable is just as much a moral (and political) choice as optimising for indicators that in a purely economical sense might be less sound or more qualitative.

But what should we use then? How do we measure prosperity or wellbeing of not only humans, but also the environment and all other organisms?

These are some of the questions that will be discussed in our Growth Week, a themed week exploring what growth is, how to measure it, for whom growth works (and for whom it does not) and if it's actually what we as a society should be aiming for.

Expect interviews with some of the main economic thinkers on the matter, and background articles on moving past our current view on what growth should look like.

Check out all the coverage we publish on our dedicated Growth Week page.

Site Section

  1. Growth Week

Related stories

  1. Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss
  2. Kate Raworth: 'Boundaries unleash creativity'
Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss

"It's important, especially in times of crisis, that we look at the benefits of gender equality," Carlien Scheele, the director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) said, adding that losing women in the labour market is a "shame".

It's Growth Week

From a human point of view GDP is not a great measure. Yet it's been the economic dogma for decades now. But what should we use then? This is what we'll be exploring (among other things) in Growth Week.

Latest News

  1. MEPs call for new budget money, worry about recovery borrowing
  2. It's 2023 and still no parental leave for MEPs
  3. It's Growth Week
  4. Kate Raworth: 'Boundaries unleash creativity'
  5. EU presidency seeks to place kids and families in asylum detention
  6. Too much 'EU crisis' talk — let's praise where the politics works
  7. Russia looting Ukrainian art, draft EU sanctions say
  8. MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us