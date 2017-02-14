World on brink of 'post-Western age'

The world is “on the brink” of a “post-Western age”, a leading German think tank has warned.

“Some of the most fundamental pillars of the West and of the liberal international order are weakening … [and] the willingness and ability of Western democracies to shape international affairs and to defend the rules-based liberal order are declining,” Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German diplomat who now chairs the Munich Security Conference (MSC), said.

“We may, then, be on the brink of ...