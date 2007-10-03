Gazprom threatens to cut Ukranian gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to cut gas supplies to Ukraine unless Kiev pays a €900 million debt by the end of this month – something which could also affect EU gas supplies transiting through Ukraine.

"Bearing in mind the approaching winter season and higher demand for gas, as well as the Ukrainian repeated failures to fulfil gas contracts, Gazprom will have to reduce gas deliveries to Ukrainian consumers if the debt is not settled in October", the company said in a sta...