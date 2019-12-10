Green Deal targets pit Left against Right in parliament

The European Commission will present the new EU's Green Deal to MEPs on Wednesday (11 December) in an extraordinary plenary session in Brussels.
The first package of proposals will focus on the fight against climate change in areas such as transport, energy, pollution, agriculture, the circular economy and biodiversity.
Following the expected announcement, MEPs will discuss the initiative with the Commission president, Ursula...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
