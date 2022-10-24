Parliament elections unlikely to include EU-wide MEP candidates

There are several ever-green debates in Brussels. One of them is the struggle to create a European political arena, and increase voters' excitement for the European Parliament elections.
The 2014 European elections saw the lowest-ever turnout at 42.6 percent, with a slight increase in 2019 to 50.66 percent.
Some see creating joint election rules as a logical next step in the journey of European integration, others see it as another tool for the insatiable European Parliament to ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
