Ad
euobserver
EU affairs ministers had their first debate on possible new rules ahead of the 2024 European parliamentary elections (Photo: European Parliament)

Parliament elections unlikely to include EU-wide MEP candidates

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

There are several ever-green debates in Brussels. One of them is the struggle to create a European political arena, and increase voters' excitement for the European Parliament elections.

The 2014 European elections saw the lowest-ever turnout at 42.6 percent, with a slight increase in 2019 to 50.66 percent.

Some see creating joint election rules as a logical next step in the journey of European integration, others see it as another tool for the insatiable European Parliament to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'
Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process
Why transnational lists are good for European democracy
The democratic swindle of the Spitzenkandidat
EU affairs ministers had their first debate on possible new rules ahead of the 2024 European parliamentary elections (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections