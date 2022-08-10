Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns after Ukraine and Russia had blamed each other for renewed shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzya.
IAEA director Rafael Grossi warned of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond". The plant, in Russian-controlled territory, has repeatedly been a focus in th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Karola Klatt is a science journalist and editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI Blog.
Karola Klatt is a science journalist and editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI Blog.