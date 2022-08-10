Ad
euobserver
Ignalina nuclear power station in Lithuania (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox

Health & Society
Ukraine
Opinion
by Karola Klatt, Berlin,

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns after Ukraine and Russia had blamed each other for renewed shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzya.

IAEA director Rafael Grossi warned of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond". The plant, in Russian-controlled territory, has repeatedly been a focus in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Karola Klatt is a science journalist and editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI Blog.

Related articles

Germany's Scholz signals possible U-turn on nuclear
UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack
EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal
Ignalina nuclear power station in Lithuania (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Health & SocietyUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Karola Klatt is a science journalist and editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI Blog.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections