Erdoğan's propaganda machine faces ultimate test

First in Turkey, LGBTQI issues became a banned topic for journalists, then women's rights. The boundaries of what could be written in the once-respected daily Hürriyet were narrowed bit by bit after the newspaper was bought up in 2018 by a family close to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"It didn't happen overnight. Censorship gradually increased," says Banu Tuna when we meet in her office, a stone's throw from Istanbul's Taksim Square.

She was sacked from Hürriyet by the ...